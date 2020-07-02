BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this week, the world caught a glimpse of Mohamed Sanu working out with Cam Newton in Los Angeles. On Thursday morning, everybody got to see a bit more, but not without Cam sending some subtle messages.
Newton posted a video to his Instagram account that begins with ESPN analysts discussing the news of his signing with the Patriots. Notably, Adam Schefter is in the video saying, “It basically says to all teams that you missed an opportunity here that, as usual, the Patriots did not.”
After that bit, Rich Homie Quan’s “They Don’t Know” begins to play, a song that starts with lyrics that Newton likely relates to at this point in time:
They don’t know what I’ve been through
They don’t know the half
The video then cuts to Sanu’s and Newton’s workout at UCLA, and it’s clear that Sanu is already hard at work to build a relationship with his new QB.
“When you look in the mirror, what you see?” Sanu asked Newton. “When you looking this way, you looking in the mirror.”
Sanu’s clearly hoping that kind of flattery can lead to some more looks during games.
You can watch the video on Newton’s Instagram page, with the cautionary warning that you’ll catch a couple of not-safe-for-television words in there.