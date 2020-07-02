BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve made a summer of following what former Patirots quarterback Tom Brady has done on his social media. That can now be replaced with what current Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is doing on his social media.

Patriots fans are now locked into Newton’s social activity, and the new QB is not disappointing. After posting video of his workouts with receiver Mohamed Sanu on Wednesday night, Newton took to Instagram to tell the world he isn’t in this for the money.

For Newton, this is all about respect.

If you are having a tough time reading his usual font, you probably aren’t alone. That’s just asking for a migraine. But here’s what it said: “It’s not a lot of things money cannot buy, BUT amongst the top of that list of things, you would find RESPECT as one of those!! THIS IS NOT ABOUT MONEY FOR ME; it’s about RESPECT.”

That was pretty clear when we saw details of Newton’s contract with the Patriots, which carries a base salary of $1.05 million and just $550,000 in guaranteed money. With a slew of incentives, Newton is out to prove his doubters wrong, and as he said Thursday, earn back the respect of the NFL.