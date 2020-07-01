STOUGHTON (CBS) – Police are searching for a person who threw a firework near a group of cruisers in Stoughton a short time after an officer exited his vehicle.
It happened on June 30 at the Stoughton Police Department.
Police released video that shows the firework landing and then exploding.
On 6/30 a suspect threw a firework that exploded near our cruisers. An officer had just gotten to his cruiser before this happened and could have easily been struck. Suspect ran down the tracks toward School St. We are asking if anyone saw this man to call 781-344-2424. pic.twitter.com/dacko1GZH1
— Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) July 1, 2020
“An officer had just gotten to his cruiser before this happened and could have easily been struck,” police posted.
A suspect ran down the tracks toward School Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Stoughton Police.