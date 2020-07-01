Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Researchers released seven sea turtles into the waters off Cape Cod early Wednesday morning. They were rescued from Cape beaches this winter and have been recovering at the New England Aquarium’s Animal Care Center in Quincy for several months.
The five endangered Kemp’s ridley and two loggerhead sea turtles that became stranded in November and December were “cold-stunned” when the waters off New England turned colder.
The two loggerheads were sent back into the ocean with a satellite tag on their shells so the aquarium can study and track the threatened species.