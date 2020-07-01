JEFFERSON, N.H. (CBS) — Santa’s Village opens Wednesday in Jefferson, New Hampshire. But visiting the theme park will be different this summer as visitors will have to take several precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets must be bought in advance online and park capacity will be limited. Anyone 4 years old and older will have to wear a mask and visitors will undergo a health screening where they will be asked if they feel sick or feverish and whether they’ve traveled on public transit outside the region recently.
Santa will be there – but no lap-sitting is allowed. He will be interacting with guests from a safe distance, the park says.
Elsewhere in New Hampshire, Water Country plans to open on July 15 and Canobie Lake Park will open to the public on July 16.