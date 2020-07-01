REVERE (CBS) – Police arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with racist graffiti that was left on a woman’s car and the nearby street in Revere.
Swastikas were spray painted on a Muslim woman’s car and “white power” on the road during a June 11 incident on Lantern Road.
On Wednesday, Revere Police announced that Jason Pagliuca of Revere was arrested. He was charged with defacement of real or personal property and assault or property damage for the purpose of intimidation.
Revere Police credited the public for information that led to a search warrant at Pagliuca’s home. Inside, officers said they found evidence “directly related to the case.”
“I want to thank our detectives for their hard work and diligence in identifying the perpetrator of this hate crime, our partners in the District Attorney’s office for their continued support throughout the investigation, and the community leaders who continue to call attention to the injustices that exist in our city,” Mayor Brian Arrigo said. “Sadly, this crime is an example of the racism many of our residents experience on an ongoing basis. We will not allow hatred in our city and we must continue to call it out and address it. I look forward to the continued work with leaders and stakeholders across our city toward an anti-racist Revere. ”