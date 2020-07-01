NFL Reportedly Cutting Preseason In HalfIf you're a fan of preseason football (and who isn't?!?), you're not going to like a report from Wednesday afternoon.

'20-Under Might Not Win It If Greens Are Soft', Says Nick Faldo On Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club yielded plenty of low scores in the Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year, even as Nate Lashley ran away with the trophy.

NBA Hiatus Was 'Super Important' For Kemba Walker's Bad KneeThe Boston Celtics were playing some good basketball just ahead of the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus, but they had one major concern heading into the final stretch of the regular season: Kemba Walker's balky knee.

Kemba Walker On Cam Newton Signing With Patriots: Fans Are Going To Love Him -- A LotKemba Walker is excited that Cam Newton has followed him from Charlotte to New England -- but is still surprise the move went down.

Stevens: No Positive Tests, No Celtics Opting Out Of NBA Bubble SeasonThe Celtics had perfect attendance on Wednesday, and better yet, no players have tested positive for COVID-19 since they started testing everyone -- players, coaches and staff members -- back on June 23.