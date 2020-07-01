NORWOOD (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said it remains unclear when Norwood Hospital will be able to reopen after it was heavily damaged by flash flooding caused by heavy rain on Sunday. Baker said the state is working to find a place for the hospital’s clinicians.

The Town of Norwood declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in response to the storm, which brought several inches of rain in just a few hours.

At Norwood Hospital, at least 100 patients were evacuated and about 30-to-40 more moved to other hospitals Monday.

During a Wednesday press conference, Baker was asked if it was possible the hospital could be closed for up to a year. Baker said that has not yet been determined.

“We’re talking to Norwood Hospital just about every day,” said Baker. “The whole thing was a cataclysmic event in terms of weather. I mean I think they got seven inches of rain in 45 minutes. And under that kind of stress the culverts and the storm drains and all the rest in Norwood had obviously really significant issues which played out and rolled into the hospital.”

The town said people who need emergency medical attention but don’t need an ambulance can go to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro or Beth Israel Deaconess Needham.

“The thing we’ve really been focused on is making sure we find places and spaces for the clinicians, so that those clinicians can continue to maintain the relationships they have with their patients,” Baker said. “That’s really been our focus for the past couple of days and we are expecting to continue to have a dialogue with the hospital about what their plans are with respect to the physical structure.”

Starting Wednesday, any resident who suffered significant property damage is asked to email managers@norwoodma.gov with their name, address and phone number, along with a description of the damage.

A hotline has also been set up for people looking for someone who is a patient at Norwood Hospital and has been evacuated. People can call (781) 769-4000.