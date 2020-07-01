BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 261 new coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 103,858 and the confirmed death toll is 7,902.
There were also 104 new probable cases and zero probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Wednesday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 109,143 total coronavirus cases and 8,081 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
Tuesday marked the first day in months the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths. The death total went down from the previous day as the state cleaned up duplicate data.
As of Wednesday, there are 760 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an increase of 27 patients from Tuesday. There are 123 patients currently in ICU.
There were 10,190 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 853,150 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus. A total of 72,752 people have taken an antibody test.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.