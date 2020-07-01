NORTH CHATHAM (CBS) – You knew they were coming back, and they’re right on schedule – the great white sharks that take up residence in the waters of Cape Cod during the summer months.
“It’s too early to determine how many will show up,” said the state’s leading shark expert Dr. Greg Skomal.
Skomal and his team from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy have already tagged several sharks this season. In the past nine years, Skomal has placed electronic tags on more than 175 white sharks.
Skomal said the team will be using new technology this summer. “(It’s) drilling deeper using newer tags and newer technology to get a sense of not only what these sharks are doing each season but what they’re doing every second of the day,” he said.
And one researcher from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said it’s important that tourists be informed that the sharks come close to shore.
“You would be surprised how many tourists come to the area who either don’t know that while shards are a thing here or know they come here but assume they stay far offshore,” said Megan Winton of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.