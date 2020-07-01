BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton is wasting no time getting to know one of his newest receivers. The new Patriots quarterback was working out with Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday, already hard at work building some chemistry with the wideout.

It’s a great sign that the two were already putting in work on the campus of UCLA on Tuesday, just a few days after Newton reportedly signed a one-year deal with New England.

Cam and Mohamed Sanu already linking up 👀 (via @sidelinehustle) pic.twitter.com/TRtw3b25jK — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 1, 2020

Sanu expressed excitement after Newton signed on Sunday night, and considering the two have already hit the field together, he’s pretty anxious for the 2020 season.

“I think it’s great. I mean it’s Cam Newton,” Sanu told ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Sunday. “He can help the team in so many ways. He’s a big powerful leader. All he has to do is go be Cam. He’s an MVP.”

Both Newton and Sanu are looking to put down seasons behind them in 2020. A foot injury limited Newton to just two games last year, and when the Panthers released him in March following a nine-year career as the face of the franchise in Carolina, he sat for months unsigned. He eventually settled for a one-year, incentive-laden deal with New England.

Sanu is looking to bounce back after a tough arrival in New England, acquired at the trade deadline from Atlanta for a second-round pick. He suffered a high ankle sprain in just his second game with the team, which limited his production the rest of the season. He underwent offseason ankle surgery, and has been working hard to come back strong in 2020.

Considering Newton and Sanu have already hit the field together, it’s safe to say they’re both pretty eager to play together in New England — and show the football world they’ve got plenty left in 2020.