BOSTON (CBS) – While the Boston is still urging residents to maintain social distance, the city will provide some responsible fun with free drive-in movies, Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday.
“We are thankful for the Highland Street Foundation’s support to make this happen, and to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and Wentworth Institute of Technology for hosting. Our hope is that these movie nights can provide a safe, fun summer respite for Boston residents of all ages.”
The Drive-In Movie Series will offer a double feature on some Wednesday nights in July. The city will use an LED screen that is visible both day and night, so it can host special matinees as well.
Although attendance is free, you must pre-register by car. Movies, locations and registration information can be found at boston.gov/drive-in-movies.