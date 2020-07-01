BOSTON (CBS) – While Boston is still urging everyone to keep social distancing, the city will provide some responsible fun with free drive-in movies, Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday.
Boston will host a movie night outside of the convention center every Wednesday in July. The series starts next week with a showing of “Moana” and “Yesterday.”
“We are thankful for the Highland Street Foundation’s support to make this happen, and to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and Wentworth Institute of Technology for hosting. Our hope is that these movie nights can provide a safe, fun summer respite for Boston residents of all ages.”
The city will use an LED screen that is visible both day and night, so it can host special matinees as well.
Although attendance is free, you must pre-register by car. Movies, locations and registration information can be found at boston.gov/drive-in-movies.