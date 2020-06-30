BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady only got to play one single game with Antonio Brown in 2019. But the quarterback really seemed to enjoy it.

So much so, in fact, that it seems like the 42-year-old might be pushing for his new team to give Brown another chance.

Radio host JT The Brick tweeted Monday evening that he’s been hearing “that Business could be Boomin!” That is of course a common saying of Brown.

Hearing word out of TOMPA BAY that Business could be Boomin! #AntonioBrown pic.twitter.com/uQi7IiaUyy — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) June 30, 2020

While any story can have one media member sharing what he or she is “hearing,” this rumor has a second source in Mike Lombardi. The former NFL executive said that he’s likewise hearing the “AB to TB” rumors.

Whether or not a Brown signing takes place, it’s nevertheless a fascinating potential. The Buccaneers already have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at receiver, plus Rob Gronkowksi, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at tight end, but teams generally take the mind-set that there’s no such thing as too much talent. The Buccaneers don’t have much cap space, so any potential deal with Brown would likely have to be a one-year, prove-it type of deal.

Brown’s talent is certainly no question — he averaged over 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns from 2013-18 — but his behavior remains a question mark. From the end of the 2018 season through September of 2019, he managed to work his way off two teams — Pittsburgh and Oakland — before catching on with the Patriots, where he didn’t even last two weeks before getting released. After that fiasco, Brown remained unsigned for the rest of the 2019 season, and he ended up getting arrested for an altercation with a delivery truck driver.

Through it all, Brown has expressed a desire to play. And Brady has lent his support over social media at various times through Brown’s ups and downs.

The two connected four times for 56 yards and a touchdown in their lone game together last year, and it seems like Brady is hoping to improve upon those numbers down in Tompa Bay.