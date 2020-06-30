PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders can invite more people to their weddings, go to a movie theater or museum, and take in some live music beginning Tuesday under regulations for the third phase of the state’s coronavirus economic recovery announced by Gov. Gina Raimondo.
“We really want to enable commerce so people can get their jobs back, but we also have to keep a lid on large group gatherings, and particularly social gatherings, because we know that’s where the disease thrives,” the Democratic governor said Monday.
Under the regulations, up to 50 people can attend an indoor wedding, and up to 100 can attend an outdoor wedding, she said. Understanding that some people scheduled large weddings before the pandemic hit, exceptions will be made as long as the state Department of Business Regulation is consulted, Raimodo said.
Musical performances are allowed to have up to 125 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.
Venues with seating, including movie theaters, are limited to 66% capacity, she said.
Outdoor July 4th events are limited to 250 people.
Everything remains subject to mask-wearing and social distancing protocols.
The rules announced Monday are somewhat different from what was previously posted on the state’s reopening website, reopeningri.com, Raimondo noted.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)