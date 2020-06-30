BOSTON (CBS) — Quincy Market and Faneuil Hall Marketplace are reopening on Wednesday. Both retail and restaurant operations at the well-known Boston destination will be resuming.
The Food Colonnade will be serving up New England favorites like clam chowder and lobster rolls, while pushcart merchants will be open to sell gifts, according to the Marketplace.
Join us tomorrow as Quincy Market reopens. The local merchants in our food colonnade and the bull market (our pushcarts) will be back beginning tomorrow. Entertainment will be provided by Ryan LaPerle and Violin Viv. The fun starts at 11 am. All… https://t.co/a2wkCR6lCw pic.twitter.com/5pRrAnBEje
— Faneuil Hall Marketplace (@FaneuilHall) June 30, 2020
There will also be live music with performances by guitarist and singer Ryan LaPerle and Violin Viiv.