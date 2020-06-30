CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Quincy Market and Faneuil Hall Marketplace are reopening on Wednesday. Both retail and restaurant operations at the well-known Boston destination will be resuming.

The Food Colonnade will be serving up New England favorites like clam chowder and lobster rolls, while pushcart merchants will be open to sell gifts, according to the Marketplace.

There will also be live music with performances by guitarist and singer Ryan LaPerle and Violin Viiv.

 

