NWSL Sees Record Viewership For Challenge Cup Opening Match On CBSThe NWSL became the first professional American team sports league to return to action and viewers turned out to watch.

Report: Patriots Can Place Franchise Tag On Cam Newton For 2021The language in Cam Newton's contract does not restrict the Patriots placing the franchise tag on Newton for 2021, if the team wanted to do so.

Julian Edelman Posts About Cam Newton; Tom Brady Makes Things Awkward In Comment SectionThe Patriots' veteran receiver created an Instagram post on Tuesday, expressing his excitement to get to work with his new quarterback, one Mr. Cam Newton.

From Burton To Newton: Top Overall Picks To Play For The New England PatriotsAfter decades of having a sixth-round selection leading them to glory, the New England Patriots are now turning to a former No. 1 overall pick.

Catch First Glimpse Of Cam Newton In Patriots Uniform From 'Madden 21'In these wonderful technological times, we all can fortunately get an idea of what Cam Newton will look like in a Patriots uniform through the magic of computer animation.