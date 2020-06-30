CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose by 22 on Monday, bringing the state total to 5,782, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Four more deaths were also announced, bringing the state’s death toll to 371, or 6% of cases.
All the deaths reported were people over the age of 60 who lived in Hillsborough County. Two were men and two were women.
There were no new hospitalized cases, leaving the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations at 565, or 10% of all cases.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of new cases with complete information, three cases reside in Rockingham County, two are in Cheshire County, two are in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, one is in Coos County, one is in Grafton County, one is in Merrimack County, one is in Sullivan County, six are in Manchester and five are in Nashua.
Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors.