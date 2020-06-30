BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“I see so many people grab the front of their mask to adjust it. Is that a potential problem?” – Paul

You should try to avoid touching your mask as much as possible so you don’t contaminate your mask with whatever may be on your hands or contaminate your hands with whatever may be on your mask. But there are going to be times when you might need to adjust it, like if it drops below your nose. So do the best you can and wash or sanitize your hands frequently.

“My wife and I are over 65, and our son is moving back in with us from New York City. He has no COVID-19 symptoms. Should we all quarantine for 14 days?” – Hal

There is a risk having your son move in with you from New York City. He could ask for a coronavirus test right before he leaves New York, but just remember, that’s just a moment in time. And Massachusetts does request that visitors to Massachusetts self-quarantine for 14 days, as well as the people hosting those visitors.

“I’m an elementary classroom teacher and take medication that compromises my immunity. Is it safe for me to go back into the classroom?” – Shayna

This is a question a great number of teachers are asking themselves, not just older teachers but also teachers with asthma and diabetes and other conditions that put them at higher risk. And most teachers say that it’s going to be near impossible to get kids to socially distance, especially the younger ones. Some schools are talking about having higher-risk teachers do more distance learning, but I’m not sure that anyone has a great answer right now. I would talk to your doctors and to your school administrators about their plan so you can make the most informed decision.

“Would you send your child to Tampa, Florida this fall to start college?” – Samantha

As you know, Florida is going in the wrong direction when it comes to coronavirus cases. And while I know that Florida universities say they plan to reopen in the fall, time will tell. I guess you’ll have to see where the state is in the next month or two, what precautions your son’s college is taking to keep their students and faculty safe, and what options there might be for distance learning until the situation eases.