BOSTON (CBS) — In these strange coronavirus times, the world may not get to see the actual Cam Newton in an actual Patriots jersey until August or maybe even September, if the preseason ends up getting scrapped.

But in these wonderful technological times, we all can fortunately get an idea through the magic of computer animation.

The folks at EA Sports did the football world a favor by sharing a first look at what Newton will look like when he takes the field in Foxboro for the first time.

The Madden folks have obviously kept on the Patriots’ uniform change for 2020, thus giving the proper picture of what Newton will look like when he busts out his Superman celebration for New England.

Of course, with many talented graphic artists all over the place, the Photoshops of Cam in Patriots gear have been abundant, too, going back to March.

Part of a bigger project, but wanted to share a swap of @CameronNewton to the Patriots pic.twitter.com/KtivD7CMgh — Thacher Groe (@thachermac) March 29, 2020

What it looks like….thoughts? pic.twitter.com/IirBljCR91 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2020

Breaking: Cam Newton has reached a one-year deal with the Patriots, per @mortreport, @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/HM51gbMf9u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2020

You have to admit, he looks pretty good. But not as good as Bill Belichick will look if he starts taking fashion advice from his new quarterback.

CAM TO THE PATRIOTS pic.twitter.com/po2rqB4MeU — Mister Morris (@mistermorris55) June 29, 2020

Safe to say, the entirety of the internet and the football world would pay to see that one actually happen.