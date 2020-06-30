BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported zero coronavirus deaths Tuesday in its daily coronavirus report. The total number of deaths in the state decreased from the previous day as the state corrected duplicate data.

There were 114 new cases reported in the state.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 103,701 and the confirmed death toll is 7,874.

There were also 41 new probable cases and zero probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Tuesday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 108,882 total coronavirus cases and 8,054 deaths in the state.

Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.

The state said in Tuesday’s report that “due to ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports, the number of both confirmed and probable deaths has decreased as of today’s report.” As of Monday’s report, there had been 7,895 confirmed deaths and 8,095 total.

Health officials said the state regularly works to fix duplicate entries, which can occur when the spelling of someone’s name is off by one letter or a date of birth is incorrectly entered.

There were 5,813 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 842,960 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus. A total of 71,686 people have taken an antibody test.

The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.

As of Tuesday, there are 733 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 29 patients from Monday. There are 120 patients currently in ICU.