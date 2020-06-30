NATICK (CBS/AP) – Charles Jaynes, the man who killed 10-year-old Jeffrey Curley in one of Massachusetts’ most notorious crimes, will have a parole hearing Tuesday in Natick.
Jaynes is serving a life sentence in prison for kidnapping, sexually abusing and murdering Curley in 1997.
Prosecutors said Jaynes and another man smothered the boy from Cambridge with a gasoline-soaked rag when he resisted their sexual advances. His body was found in a weighed-down plastic container in a Maine river several days later.
Jaynes was convicted in 1998 and has been serving time at the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater.
He tried and failed to change his name back in 2012, a move the boy’s father, Robert Curley, opposed.
At the time, Jaynes said he doubts he’ll ever be granted parole.
“For me to get parole I would have to lie and admit to a murder I didn’t commit,” he said.