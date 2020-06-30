Red Sox Reporting To Fenway Park For Coronavirus TestingRed Sox players are reporting for duty on Wednesday. Again.

Minor League Baseball Season Officially CanceledMajor League Baseball will play a shortened season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The minor leagues will have no such luxury.

Detroit Golf Club Profile: Historic Course Faces Modern Game At Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club dates back to the late 19th century, but the classic course, home to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, has hosted just one previous PGA Tour event.

'A Dark Past': MVPs Say It's Time To Pull Landis Name Off MLB PlaquesSomething still bothers Barry Larkin about his Most Valuable Player award: The other name engraved on the trophy: Kenesaw Mountain Landis.

NWSL Sees Record Viewership For Challenge Cup Opening Match On CBSThe NWSL became the first professional American team sports league to return to action and viewers turned out to watch.