BOSTON (CBS) — A day after reportedly signing with the Patriots, quarterback Cam Newton released a hype video Monday evening saying farewell to Carolina — and hello to his new home.

In the five-plus minute Youtube video, Newton makes it clear that he never wanted to leave the Panthers organization. But, as Newton relayed as he walked on a treadmill, the Carolina brass had other plans for the 31-year-old.

“Right now, I feel angry, I feel let down,” said Newton. “But at the same time, I’m not bitter, you know what I mean? I know since the first day that I came into this league, that this day was going to come.

“I never once wanted to leave Carolina,” he continued. “Don’t let them make you believe anything else. It was their decision. I stuck with it, and I knew that, so I asked for a trade.”

After highlights of his playing career and charitable work off the field in Charlotte — complete with Boys II Men’s It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye playing in the background — the video goes to Newton’s recovery from foot surgery. Newton underwent surgery in December to repair a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot, part of the reason he went unsigned until late June.

Newton’s rigorous rehab was on full display, and at the end of the video, a “Patriots 2020” logo pops up.

“I’m going to keep this (expletive) brief — I’m at your neck,” proclaims Newton.

That should get New England fans fired up for their new quarterback. Newton had one more message at the end of the video: “Let’s Get To Work” — in that funky font he uses on social media.

From the looks of his workouts in the video, it appears Newton will be down with Bill Belichick’s “no days off” approach.