BOSTON (CBS) — Amazon says it is bringing thousands of new jobs to Massachusetts after signing leases to open eight delivery stations in the state this year. The jobs that are both full-time and part-time pay a minimum of $15 per hour and offer benefits, Amazon said in a statement.
Delivery stations are where packages are sorted and loaded into vehicles for delivery.
“Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex,” Amazon said.
Anyone interested in applying can go to logistics.amazon.com.
Here’s a list of sites for which Amazon has signed leases:
· 351 Maple St, Bellingham (launched in May)
· Alger Street, Boston
· Industrial Park Rd, Hingham
· West St, Mansfield
· Commerce Blvd, Middleboro
· American Legion Highway, Revere
· John Quincy Adams Rd, Taunton
· Fordham Road, Wilmington