Catch First Glimpse Of Cam Newton In Patriots Uniform From 'Madden 21'In these wonderful technological times, we all can fortunately get an idea of what Cam Newton will look like in a Patriots uniform through the magic of computer animation.

Ron Rivera Believes In Cam Newton: 'Don't Bet Against Him'Now that both men have moved on, Ron Rivera expressed confidence that Cam Newton is ready to get back to his proper form.

Red Sox Fans Are Going To Love Blaze Jordan And His Big BatIt shouldn't take long for Blaze Jordan to become a fan favorite among Red Sox fans, whether it's because of his unique name or ability to hit some towering homers.

Rumors Of Antonio Brown Joining Tom Brady's Buccaneers Begin To PercolateIt seems like the 42-year-old Tom Brady might be pushing for his new team to give Antonio Brown another chance.

Ron Roenicke Not Expecting Any Red Sox Players To Opt Out Of 2020 SeasonA handful of MLB players are opting out of the abbreviated 2020 season, deciding to stay home as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. With workouts set to begin at Fenway Park on Friday, the Red Sox aren't expecting any players to sit this season out.