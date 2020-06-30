BOSTON (CBS) — There’s high interest among vacationers for a New England getaway this Fourth of July holiday weekend. Airbnb says the Berkshires in Massachusetts and coastal New Hampshire are “trending search destinations.”
“Over the past month, when compared to the previous month, Airbnb has seen more travelers exploring our site, an increase in interest that corresponds with an increase in searches for the destinations that travelers are looking at for a getaway this holiday weekend, which highlight the desire to visit less urban and more rural destinations,” the vacation rental company says.
New Hampshire is allowing short-term rentals to residents and out-of-state visitors who been quarantined for at least 14 days before arriving in the state. Massachusetts is advising all travelers to the state to quarantine for 14 days.
The other trending spots listed by Airbnb are the Adirondacks, Catskills and Hudson Valley in New York, northern Minnesota, South Shore Lake Michigan and North Carolina’s Outer Banks and Blue Ridge Mountains.