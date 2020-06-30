MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – RVs and campers are flying off the lot at Campers Inn of Merrimack in New Hampshire, a sign of the times.
“We have folks that don’t want to travel on planes, cruise ships,” sales manager Peter Maggraf said. “They probably should hurry up because our inventory is getting really tight.”
AAA reports that millions of Americans are hitting the roads this summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“People are still going to travel. In fact, people are going to be taking 700 million trips over the course of the summer and that’s down about 15% from last year but it’s a still a very significant number,” said John Paul, a Senior Public Affairs Manager for AAA.
Traditionally, Paul said, summer travelers would go to theme parks and on cruises. This year, they are headed for the woods and the water including places like Denver, Colorado.
“It’s pretty much all driving. Air travel is way down. Cruises, obviously, people aren’t doing it,” he said.
Even air travel is steadily rising. The TSA clocked more than 600,000 passengers through U.S. airports on Monday.
However, that is just a fraction of the 2.5 million people who traveled at the same time last year.