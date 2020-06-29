BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady released a trailer for his new Apple TV show “Greatness Code” on Monday, revealing the “defining moment” of his football career.

The moment he chose is an odd one considering Brady won six Super Bowls during his career with the Patriots, but it’s Brady’s TV show so it’s his call.

In the trailer, the star athletes featured in the series reference the defining moments of their career. For LeBron James — who co-created the series with Brady — he talks about his epic performance against the Celtics in Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, when he dropped 45 points in a Miami Heat win at TD Garden.

Brady’s defining moment, however, came in the regular season. It was quite the regular season, but still, it seems a bit odd to be talking about a regular season win when it comes to one Tom Brady.

Not sure how I ended up alongside the fastest man alive @usainbolt and the gnarliest gnar shredder @kellyslater…but I’ll take it. Greatness Code coming to @AppleTV on July 10th pic.twitter.com/EIeOjRA7bt — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 29, 2020

The game in question was a 56-10 win over the Bills in Buffalo during the 2007 season, as the Patriots steamrolled their way to a 16-0 record. Brady was surgical that Sunday evening, completing 31 of his 39 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns. New England scored touchdowns on seven consecutive drives that game, with Brady hitting Randy Moss for three of those scores.

“I don’t think many people would think about that game when they think about my career,” said the quarterback. “But for me, that was the one.”

“Greatness Code” promises to tell the story of how stars like Brady and LeBron, along with Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Kelly Slater and Shaun White — among others — made their transformation into superstars of their sport. The show premieres July 10, though Monday’s ad takes a lot of the intrigue out of the Brady episode of the show.