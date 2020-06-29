BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox announced their Club Player Pool for the resumption of spring training later this week, though the list has some room for movement. Boston announced just 47 players for the 60-man pool on Sunday, leaving them 13 spots to fill over the coming days.
The 60-man pool is part of MLB’s plan for a return from the coronavirus pandemic, and will be the group of players that teams choose from to set their 30-man Opening Day rosters. Here are the 47 players that Boston listed on Sunday:
PITCHERS (24): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Brian Johnson, Robinson Leyer, Chris Mazza, Collin McHugh, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Mike Shawaryn, Jeffrey Springs, Domingo Tapia, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman
CATCHERS (5): Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong
INFIELDERS (11): Jonathan Araúz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, Yairo Muñoz, José Peraza
OUTFIELDERS (7): John Andreoli, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar, César Puello, Alex Verdugo
Catcher Jonathan Lucroy is notably absent from those 47 names after an impressive showing in March, but according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, that is a “procedural” move and the veteran backstop is expected to be in Boston after reworking his contract.
Included in those players are 37 members of Boston’s 40-man roster, along with 10 non-roster invitees. Being a part of this list doesn’t guarantee a player will be part of “spring training,” which for Boston will begin Friday, July 3 at Fenway Park. Some may find themselves designated to alternate training sites — like Boston College or McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket — when the season begins again.
The 2020 MLB season was paused in March during spring training, with a 60-game season now set to start on July 23.