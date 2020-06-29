BOSTON (CBS) — Filling Tom Brady’s shoes was always going to be a mighty challenge. Now, a former MVP will get that chance.

The Patriots on Sunday reached an agreement with Cam Newton, the 31-year-old Panthers castoff who did not find many takers interested in his services this offseason. Newton, with 124 starts to his name, surely vaults to the top of the Patriots’ QB chart, which includes Jarrett Stidham (zero starts) and Brian Hoyer (38 starts).

Regardless of how successful Newton is or how many starts he makes, the Patriots have already made history with the signing. With Brady and Newton both being league MVPs, the Patriots became the first team to lose an NFL MVP and add an NFL MVP in the same offseason.

Tom Brady out. Cam Newton in. The New England Patriots become the first team in NFL history to both lose and gain a former MVP in one offseason, per Elias. — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) June 29, 2020

Another ridiculous part of the Pats signing Cam Newton? Patriots are now the first team in NFL history to both lose and add a former MVP in a single offseason, according to @EliasSports — trey wingo (@wingoz) June 29, 2020

Newton of course won the MVP Award in 2015, when he accounted for 4,473 yards (3,837 passing, 636 rushing) and 45 touchdowns (35 passing, 10 rushing) while leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record. Brady has won the award three times — in 2007, 2010, and 2017.

Both quarterbacks will be playing with something to prove in 2020. For Brady, it will be a mission to prove that Bill Belichick and the Patriots were wrong to cut ties with him after 20 years. For Newton, it will be a mission to prove that the entire NFL was wrong to overlook him after the Panthers released him.