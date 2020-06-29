NORWOOD (CBS) – Norwood Hospital remain closed Monday after nearly six inches of rain fell in just a few hours, flooding the complex late Sunday.
As many as 90 patients were evacuated when water rose rapidly in the parking lot and then got as high as four feet in the basement, knocking out electricity in the hospital.
No one was hurt. All patients were moved the other hospitals.
Forecasters say 5.75 inches of rain fell in Norwood late Sunday afternoon and evening, turning several roads into rivers and flooding homes and cars. The storm also brought down trees in some neighborhoods and there were scattered power outages.
Pumping operations continued at the hospital Monday morning. It’s not clear yet when the hospital will reopen.