BOSTON (CBS) — As the NHL continues to skate toward its return to action, the league ramped up its testing for COVID-19. As expected, it’s getting its fair share of positive tests.
On Monday, the NHL announced of the more than 250 players that have reported to camps over the last three weeks as part of the league’s Phase 2, 15 players have tested positive for the virus. Those were through NHL-administered tests, with 11 additional players testing positive during that period.
“As of Monday, June 29, the NHL has had in excess of 250 Players report to Club training/practice facilities for optional participation in Phase 2 activities. There have been in excess of 1,450 COVID-19 tests administered to this group of Players. Those tests have resulted in a total of 15 Players returning confirmed positive test results for COVID-19,” the NHL said in a statement. “In addition, since June 8 (the opening of Phase 2), the League is aware of 11 additional Players who have tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the Phase 2 Protocol.
“All Players who have tested positive have been self-isolated and are following CDC and Health Canada protocols,” the league said. “The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on the number of tests administered to Players and the results of those tests.”
The NHL and its players are ironing out details for a return, with training camps set to open as early as July 10. “Hub” cities that will host the games upon the league’s return are expected to be announced after players sign off on the return plan.