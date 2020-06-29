BOSTON (CBS) – Renowned barbecue chef, award-winning pitmaster, television personality, and owner of The Smoke Shop restaurants – Andy Husbands joins Rachel Holt in our test kitchen to show us how to host the ultimate backyard party (recipes below).

Chef Husbands walks us through how to cook up some his most popular recipes from his latest cookbook including BBQ Peanuts, Sweet ‘N’ Spicy Coleslaw, and his famous Smoky Hot BBQ Sauce.

BBQ PEANUTS

INGREDIENTS:

½ C confectioners’ sugar

7 Tbsp your favorite bbq rub

¼ C chipotle powder

1 Tbsp turbinado or granulated sugar

2 tsp Old Bay seasoning

1 tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp hickory powder (optional)

4 ½ C unsalted dry-roasted peanuts

1 egg white, lightly beaten

DIRECTIONS:

• Preheat oven to 325 degrees

• Line baking sheet with silicone baking mat or parchment paper

• Mix confectioners’ sugar, rub, chipotle powder, granulated sugar, Old Bay, salt, and hickory powder in small bowl

• In large bowl combine peanuts and egg white, mixing until evenly coated

• Add spice mixture to peanuts. Mix until evenly coated

• Spread peanuts in single layer on prepared pan. Bake 10 minutes

• Stir well. Bake 10 more minutes or until peanuts have a nice crust

• Set pan on wire rack to cool for at least 10 minutes

• Nuts will get crunchier as they cool

• Store at room temp in airtight container for up to 2 weeks

SMOKY HOT BBQ SAUCE

INGREDIENTS:

½ C blackstrap molasses

½ C apple cider vinegar

½ C packed dark brown sugar

½ C granulated sugar

1 C thinly sliced jalapeno peppers (3-4 large peppers)

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp hickory powder

1 tsp cumin seeds, toasted and ground

1 tsp yellow mustard seeds

½ tsp dried thyme

½ tsp anise or fennel seeds

2 C ketchup

2 tsp kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

• Combine molasses, vinegar, brown sugar, granulated sugar in medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally

• Add jalapenos, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, garlic powder, hickory powder, cumin, mustard, thyme and anise. Stir well

• Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally

• Whisk in ketchup and salt. Simmer 2 more minutes

• Cool to room temperature and refrigerate in airtight container up to 1 month

SWEET ‘N’ SPICY COLESLAW

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ C mayonnaise

¼ C prepared horseradish

3 Tbsp kosher salt

3 Tbsp sugar

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp celery seeds

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp coarsely ground black pepper

2 tsp Tobasco Original Red Sauce

1 tsp Frank’s RedHot

8 C minced green cabbage (1 medium head)

2 C peeled, minced carrots (3-4 medium carrots)

DIRECTIONS:

• Whisk mayonnaise, horseradish, salt, sugar, garlic powder, ginger, celery seeds, cayenne, black pepper in a small bowl

• Let sit 10 minutes for flavors to bloom

• Whisk in two hot sauces

• Toss cabbage and carrots together in large bowl

• Add 1 cup of the dressing and toss until well coated

• Cover and refrigerate

• Just before serving toss with rest of dressing

• Refrigerate in tightly sealed container for up to 3 days