LOWELL (CBS) – Three people were charged Monday in connection with the murder of a young woman in Lowell.
The arrests are related to the death of 23-year-old Deija Mendez, who was found shot inside a car last week.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said 29-year-old Angela Garcia, 21-year-old Devine McKinney, and 22 year-old Selena Simonphone all lied during the investigation.
All three are charged with witness intimidation.
Police are still trying to find Xavier Dejesus, who has been identified as a suspect in Mendez’s death.
Police believe the Dejesus and Mendez were fighting over a car just before the shooting.