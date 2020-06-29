CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Deija Mendez, Lowell News

LOWELL (CBS) – Three people were charged Monday in connection with the murder of a young woman in Lowell.

The arrests are related to the death of 23-year-old Deija Mendez, who was found shot inside a car last week.

Deija Mendez (Family photo)

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said 29-year-old Angela Garcia, 21-year-old Devine McKinney, and 22 year-old Selena Simonphone all lied during the investigation.

All three are charged with witness intimidation.

Police are still trying to find Xavier Dejesus, who has been identified as a suspect in Mendez’s death.

Police believe the Dejesus and Mendez were fighting over a car just before the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply