HAVERHILL (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for anyone who may have been near a deadly crash on Interstate 495 early Monday morning.
A Ford Freestar van rolled over on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 51B in Haverhill around 5:30 a.m.
The driver, 33-year-old Alexander Nunez of Chelmsford, was killed. Four other passengers were rushed to Lawrence General Hospital. Three of them have serious injuries.
State Police said another driver may have cut off the van just before the crash.
“Preliminary investigation suggests another vehicle may have cut into the van’s lane of travel, causing the driver to swerve across all lanes and into and over the guardrail,” State Police said in a statement. “The possible make and model of the other vehicle is not known at this time and remains part of the ongoing investigation.”
Anyone who may have seen the crash or the events leading up to it is urged to call State Police at (978) 462-7478.