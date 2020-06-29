Report: Patriots Were Only Team To Offer Cam Newton A ContractOn his podcast, Adam Schefter shared that the Patriots were the only team to extend a contract offer to Newton.

Tom Brady Releases Trailer For His Apple TV Series 'Greatness Code'Tom Brady released a trailer for his new Apple TV show "Greatness Code" on Monday, revealing the "defining moment" of his football career.

Five Reasons Why Patriots' Penalty For Bengals Video Incident Is Completely RidiculousTo anyone who actually followed the Patriots' video saga, the stripping of a third-round pick for this particular offense is unquestionably obscene.

Red Sox Release List Of 47 Players In 60-Man Pool For MLB ReturnThe Red Sox announced their Club Player Pool for the resumption of spring training later this week, though the list has some room for movement.

Tom Brady Lends Support To Cam Newton Taking His Old Job With PatriotsFor almost two full decades, the starting quarterback job in New England belonged to Tom Brady. Now it's time to pass the torch.