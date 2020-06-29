Cam Newton Signing Just Made Patriots' Season A Whole Lot More ExcitingBill Belichick and the Patriots obviously don't make football decisions while considering the thoughts and feelings of fans. Still, going from a "Jarrett Stidham running a nuts-and-bolts, run-heavy, basic-ass offense" in 2020 to "Cameron Freaking Newton" is a nice bonus to what transpired on Sunday evening.

Patriots Lose Third-Round Pick, Fined $1.1 Million For Bengals Video IncidentOne of the most absurd, unnecessarily long sagas in the history of sports is complete. The Patriots have finally been punished for having a staffer film the field of play during a Bengals-Browns game in December.

New England Patriots Sign Cam NewtonThe post-Tom Brady era in New England can now be known as the Cam Newton era.

NBA Will Allow Players To Replace Names On Jerseys For Social Justice StatementsThe NBA is planning to allow its players to make a statement on social justice when the league returns to action this summer in Orlando.

Tom Brady's Workouts With Teammates 'Not In The Best Interest' Of Player Safety, NFLPA Executive Director SaysNFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said Tom Brady shouldn't be holding workouts with teammates during the coronavirus outbreak.