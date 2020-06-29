Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Several towns across Massachusetts were hit with an enormous amount of rain Sunday.
Here are the latest rainfall totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Norwood 5.75 inches
Mendon 5.11
Westwood 4.43
Dedham 3.60
Medfield 3.47
Uxbridge 3.41
Bellingham 3.36
Millis 3.28
Gardner 3.11
Quincy 2.83
Milton 2.73
Northbridge 2.71
Walpole 2.66
Palmer 2.60
Wellesley 2.43
Belchertown 2.41
Franklin 2.02