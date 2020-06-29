HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police say a Haverhill man spit on an officer and falsely claimed to have coronavirus after his drunk driving arrest.
Officers stopped Christopher Zielinski just before 1 a.m. on Friday when Hampton Police said they saw him speeding on Ashworth Ave.
The 36-year-old Haverhill man was arrested, and when officers went to handcuff him they say he became uncooperative and resisted. While in the back of the police cruiser, Zielinski allegedly began kicking the center partition.
Police said that’s when an officer walked by an open window of the cruiser and Zielinksi spit at the officer, hitting him in the side of the face and eye.
“At the police department, Zielinski reported to officers that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19, causing the officer who was spit on to be in fear that he was now potentially infected. Later investigation proved this claim to be false,” police said.
Zielinski, who was found to be a convicted felon and also in possession of a knife, caused “extensive damage” to the booking room, police said.
He was charged with DWI, speeding, resisting arrest, assault by a prisoner, simple assault, criminal mischief, and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.