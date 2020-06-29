Red Sox Release List Of 47 Players In 60-Man Pool For MLB ReturnThe Red Sox announced their Club Player Pool for the resumption of spring training later this week, though the list has some room for movement.

Tom Brady Lends Support To Cam Newton Taking His Old Job With PatriotsFor almost two full decades, the starting quarterback job in New England belonged to Tom Brady. Now it's time to pass the torch.

Patriots Odds To Win AFC East, Super Bowl Improve Slightly After Signing Cam NewtonWith a changing of the guard at quarterback, the Patriots weren't expected to compete for a Super Bowl in 2020. Now that they've added Cam Newton to the roster, well the Patriots still aren't expected to compete for a Super Bowl in 2020.

Richard Sherman: It's 'Disgusting' That Cam Newton Had To Settle For Low Pay From PatriotsRichard Sherman doesn't have much to do with the offseason of Cam Newton, but the outspoken 49ers cornerback found Newton's plight to find work to be "disgusting."

Report: Cam Newton Not Guaranteed Starting Job With PatriotsCam Newton is now a New England Patriots quarterback, but that doesn't mean that Cam Newton is the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots for 2020.