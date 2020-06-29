GUILFORD, Conn. (CBS) – A Connecticut resident was rescued after falling through the floor of a historic home and down about 30 feet into cold water in a well below.
Guilford Police said firefighters made an “unbelievable rescue” at a home that was built in 1843, and featured a well that was most likely outside at the time it was constructed. An addition was added to the home in 1981, and the well was covered with wood flooring without a subfloor or well cap.
While the new tenant was moving into the home on Sunday, a friend fell through the floor and, as police described it, “into the abyss of a 20-30 foot well, splashing into extremely cold water that was well over the victim’s head.”
The victim treaded water for about 25 minutes until a firefighter was able to drop down into the well and retrieve them.
“Miraculously, the victim only suffered minor injuries but was transferred to the hospital to be checked out,” police said, adding “This situation could have ended with a fatality but due to the extreme professionalism and capabilities of Guilford Fire Department, everyone went home safely tonight.”