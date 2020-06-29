BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A committee made up of members of the Massachusetts House and Senate has agreed on a final compromise bill aimed at making it easier for people to participate in all remaining 2020 elections during the coronavirus pandemic.

If the bill passes, eligible residents will be able to vote early for both the state primary and general election and vote by mail for the first time. Absentee ballot access will be expanded.

Backers said Monday the bill also improves safety during the upcoming elections. The primary election is Sept. 1 and the general election is Nov. 3.

The latest version of the bill resolves differences between earlier House and Senate versions.

All registered voters in Massachusetts would receive applications in the mail to vote early.

Cities and towns would also be required to take a public vote and provide 20 days notice before changing the location of a polling place.

The bill includes a public awareness campaign and deadlines for voting applications and mail-in ballots.

The House and Senate must take a final vote on the compromise bill before it can be sent to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)