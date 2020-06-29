BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is reminding residents to be mindful of the coronavirus pandemic despite the desire to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend.

“This is traditionally a weekend for gathering in large groups, for historic ceremonies, and social events. This is not something that we can do this year here in Boston, or in Massachusetts. Our city of Boston Independence Day celebrations are going to be completely online, and everyone’s Fourth of July plans need to be limited as well,” Walsh said Monday.

The mayor said cookouts should be kept to family units, continue to social distance, wear masks, and frequently wash hands with soap or hand sanitizer.

“If you should go somewhere and the crowd is larger than expected, my suggestion is you turn around, make new plans. Tell folks who you’re concerned about your senior relatives, and your neighbors, and your friends. I know that it’s not easy scaling back on certain summer traditions, especially after all that we’ve been through with this year,” said Walsh.

“But again, we can look at what’s happening in other parts of the country,” he said, referencing a spike in cases occurring in states that were further along in the reopening process.

“I’m urging every single resident and business owner to take COVID-19 as seriously as you ever have. We need everyone to be part of this effort in the city of Boston.”