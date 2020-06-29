EVERETT (CBS) – Encore Boston Harbor announced Monday it is furloughing about 3,000 employees as it prepares to open to guests on a limited basis when Massachusetts enters Phase Three of its coronavirus reopening plan.
The resort has been closed since March 15 as a result of coronavirus. Though the target date of Phase Three is July 6, Gov. Charlie Baker has not yet announced a firm date.
When allowed to reopen, the casino said it will open gaming areas in a reduced capacity. Amenities will also reopen with new guidelines in place, as will food and beverage sales and the hotel with capacity restrictions.
Though some employees in the reopened areas of the resort will return to work, about 3,000 employees and managers will be furloughed. Encore called the furloughs part of “very difficult decisions.”
“A number of these employees will return to work for training when we have a definitive reopening date. The remainder will remain on furlough until business demand dictates their return,” Encore said in a statement.
Wynn opted to pay employees across North America through May 31, or about 75 days, which cost the company about $220 million.
