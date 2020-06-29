BOSTON (CBS) – Boston University is planning to lay off or furlough up to 250 workers as it grapples with an estimated $96 million budget gap due to the pandemic.
University President Robert Brown wrote in a letter to faculty and staff that the university has dipped into its reserves and other financial sources to help cover an anticipated shortfall of about $264 million in the fiscal year starting July 1.
Even with those efforts, the university still faces a $96 million hole, he wrote, and the future remains uncertain.
“The deposits for almost all our undergraduate and graduate programs are strong; however, there is enormous uncertainty about whether these students can and will attend,” he wrote. “This is especially true for our international students for whom obtaining visas is not yet possible.”