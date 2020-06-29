BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton waited months to find a new NFL home. He found it Sunday night, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

After spending his entire nine-year career in Carolina, you could say the former NFL MVP is excited for his new opportunity. Newton took to his Instagram account Sunday evening after agreeing with the Patriots, and using his typical font on social media, expressed his joy with joining the Patriots.

“I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!!” Newton wrote. “All praise to god!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LETSgoPATS”

Newton played just two games for the Panthers last year after dealing with a Lisfranc injury, and the team moved on from the former face of its franchise this offseason. He played 15 games in 2018, leading Carolina to a 6-8 record in those games, tossing 24 touchdowns and rushing for four more while throwing 13 interceptions. He was MVP of the league back in 2015 after leading Carolina to a 15-1 record and a trip to the Super Bowl, throwing for over 3,800 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Newton is now on an incentive-laden deal and will compete with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the honors of replacing Tom Brady in New England. Devin and Jason McCourty discussed the signing on their podcast Sunday night, and both are happy to have Newton on their side now.

“I’m happy to not play against him. He always kills us,” said Devin.

Jason added that Bill Belichick’s goal is to have as many good football players as possible, and Newton fits that bill.

“Cam Newton is a former MVP of this league. He played in a Super Bowl, he’s that caliber of a player. So I think the better players we have in our locker room, the better we’re going to be able to perform as a team,” said Jason.

Devin is excited to see the QB battle play out when the Patriots report to training camp at the end of July.

“You have veterans in there, you have young guys in there. I think it’ll give us a really good chance to be good at that position,” he said of New England’s quarterback room. “It’s always great to have a bunch of good players, and adding to that.”

Heck, even Tom Brady put his stamp of approval on the move.

It also seems like Brady approves of the signing pic.twitter.com/85tsKc380x — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 29, 2020

That QB brotherhood is like no other.