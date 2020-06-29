Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh is set to name the first head of Boston’s newly formed Equity and Inclusion Cabinet.
Walsh announced the formation of the cabinet last week as a number of steps aimed at addressing racial inequity in the city.
During a press conference scheduled for Monday at 3:30 p.m., Walsh will name the city’s Chief of Equity.
Last week Walsh also announced the formation of the Boston Racial Equity Fund, with a short-term goal of $10 million in funds and a long-term goal of $50 million.