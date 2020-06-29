BOSTON (CBS) – At least three Boston city councilors found report cards posted at their homes over the weekend.
Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George said report cards were put on her fence in the middle of the night while she and her family were asleep and that similar cards were posted at the homes of other city councilors.
“This is very much a threatening action at my home … under darkness with my children at home,” Essaibi-George said. “It is unacceptable. It is 100 percent unacceptable.”
Councilor Lydia Edwards said she was also targeted. “I am neither distracted nor deterred.”
In at least one case, the report cards were glued to a driveway.
Mayor Marty Walsh said the councilors were targeted for their vote on the budget last week, which cut the police department’s overtime. Opponents said those cuts didn’t go far enough.