Diamondbacks' Mike Leake Becomes First Player To Opt Out Of MLB's Restart Due To COVID-19 ConcernsArizona Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake has become the first known player to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus.

NHL Announces 15 Of Over 250 Players To Report Have Tested Positive For COVID-19As the NHL continues to skate toward its return to action, the league ramped up its testing for COVID-19. As expected, it's getting its fair share of positive tests.

Norv Turner Gave Bill Belichick A Glowing Recommendation Of Cam NewtonThe Patriots signed Cam Newton on Sunday, but head coach Bill Belichick was doing his homework on the quarterback for months.

Report: Patriots Were Only Team To Offer Cam Newton A ContractOn his podcast, Adam Schefter shared that the Patriots were the only team to extend a contract offer to Newton.

Tom Brady Releases Trailer For His Apple TV Series 'Greatness Code'Tom Brady released a trailer for his new Apple TV show "Greatness Code" on Monday, revealing the "defining moment" of his football career.