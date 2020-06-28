Comments
TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Police said a man threatened another driver with a gun and said “I have a license; I can do whatever I want in my car” during an incident in the Burger King parking lot in Tewksbury.
It happened Friday around 4:45 p.m. on Main Street in Tewksbury.
A driver called police to say that another man had cut them off and flashed a gun.
The caller gave police the man’s license plate and he was later identified as Michael Cetrone, 49, of Billerica.
Cetrone was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. He is due to be arraigned on Monday.