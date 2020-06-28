BOSTON (CBS) — The post-Tom Brady era in New England can now be known as the Cam Newton era.

The New England Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots, as first reported by Adam Schefter.

Newton, 31, was released by the Panthers this offseason after undergoing foot surgery. He played in just two games in the 2019 season.

Newton, 31, is coming off two injury-plagued seasons. He played in just two games in 2019 while dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his foot — an injury which required surgery. The year before, a nagging shoulder injury bothered him throughout the year, before he was finally shut down for the final two games of the season.

Newton was the NFL MVP in 2015, when he led the Panthers to Super Bowl appearance after a 15-1 regular season. He threw for 3,837 yads with 35 touchdowns with 10 interceptions that year while also rushing for 636 yards and 10 more touchdowns.

In the three years following that MVP season, though, Newton averaged 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions per year. After posting a 99.4 rating in 2015, his rating from 2016-18 dropped to 83.3.

After the injury in 2019, the Panthers decided to cut ties with the face of their franchise, a role which Newton has served since Carolina selected him with the first overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Auburn.

Newton’s injury history plus his statistical drop led to a quiet free-agent market this offseason. The Patriots, with very little salary cap room to work with, waited patiently for Newton to become available at a number that would work under the cap, with incentives that give Newton the chance to earn more money.

The move likely puts Newton atop a depth chart that includes Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.