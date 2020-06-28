CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Norwood News, Severe Thunderstorms

BOSTON (CBS) — Flash flooding in Norwood forced evacuations at the Norwood Hospital Sunday evening. Severe weather brought downpours, hail, and thunderstorms across Massachusetts.

Ambulances were diverted away from the hospital. There were reports of four feet of water in the hospital basement.

Flooding at a parking lot at Norwood Hospital (WBZ-TV)

According to WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer Terry Eliasen, as of 6 p.m., four inches of rain had already fallen in Norwood, with another one to two inches likely.

The Neponset River in Norwood was at 8.8 feet as of 5:15 p.m. The flood stage is nine feet.

Other cities and towns picked up drought-busting totals of rain but at the expense of flash flood concerns.

In Westwood, severe weather caused a transformer to crash down and catch fire on Clapboardtree Street between Milk Street and Washington Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply