BOSTON (CBS) — Flash flooding in Norwood forced evacuations at the Norwood Hospital Sunday evening. Severe weather brought downpours, hail, and thunderstorms across Massachusetts.
Ambulances were diverted away from the hospital. There were reports of four feet of water in the hospital basement.
According to WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer Terry Eliasen, as of 6 p.m., four inches of rain had already fallen in Norwood, with another one to two inches likely.
The Neponset River in Norwood was at 8.8 feet as of 5:15 p.m. The flood stage is nine feet.
Flood Warning for
The Neponset River At Norwood.
* At 5:15 PM Sunday the stage was 8.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will rise above flood stage by late this
afternoon and continue to rise to near 9.8 feet by this evening.
— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) June 28, 2020
Other cities and towns picked up drought-busting totals of rain but at the expense of flash flood concerns.
In Westwood, severe weather caused a transformer to crash down and catch fire on Clapboardtree Street between Milk Street and Washington Street.