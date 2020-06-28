BOSTON (CBS) – The NBA is planning to allow its players to make a statement on social justice when the league returns to action this summer in Orlando.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the NBA and NBA Players Association will allow players to replace the last name on their jerseys with a statement on social justice.
The NBA and NBPA are planning to allow players to replace the last name on their jerseys with statement on social justice, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2020
Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times added that the NBA is working with Nike to allow players to make changes to their jerseys if interested.
The NBA is scheduled to return to the court in July with all games held in Florida.