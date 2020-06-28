CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose by 31 Sunday, bringing the state total to 5,747, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. The state’s death toll remains at 367, or 6% of cases.
Three new cases were hospitalized, for a total of 565 coronavirus hospitalizations, or 10% of all cases.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of new cases with complete information, there were two individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults, with 61% being women and 39% being men.
Four of the new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, five in Rockingham County, one resides in Carroll County, one in Grafton County, one in Stafford County, 14 in Manchester, and five in Nashua.
Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors.